Akshay Kumar’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa Sequel Is On The Cards & We Are Already Excited!

The trend of the sequel is being successfully carried forward in Bollywood, with some most loved franchises delivering it big. Be it Golmaal Again, Tiger Zinda Hai or the recently released Total Dhamaal, the audience have shown immense love for the sequels. Apparently, the much-anticipated Hera Pheri 3 was also confirmed, with ace director Priyadarshan taking the charge. Now as per the latest report, another Akshay Kumar starrer is on for the sequel, and it’s the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

As per an exclusive report in Mumbai Mirror, Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series has already registered a title Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The source close to the project stated, “Bhushan wanted to make a part 2 of Bhool Bhulaiyaa for a while now and has cracked an idea with Farhad Samji, who will be writing and directing the film. It is in the development stage and will feature a fresh cast. Once the final script is locked, the team will kick off casting and other pre-production formalities,” reports Mumbai Mirror.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa released in 2007, fetched both critical and commercial success. Directed by Priyadarshan, was remake of the 2005 Rajinikanth starrer Tamil hit Chandramukhi. While Chandramukhi an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam hit, Manichitrathazhu, featuring Mohanlal and Shobhana.

