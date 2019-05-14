Mahhi Vij & Jay Bhanushali Are FINALLY Expecting Their First Baby?

Here’s good news for the fans of popular TV couple Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali. Reportedly, the couple is pregnant for the first time.

According to the Bombay Times reports, Mahhi is already in her second trimester and that totally sums up why she has been away from limelight from past some time. The TV actress has not been really active on social media and has been avoiding industry parties as well.

The couple hasn’t made any announcement regarding the pregnancy yet and perhaps they want to keep it low key.

Jay and Mahhi are already taking care of 2 kids of their house-help. The couple which has been married since 2010 and adopted the kids in 2017 is taking complete care of their education and upbringing.

Talking about having their own baby, Mahhi had earlier said, “Of course, Jay and I would like to have a baby, but not now. There is a time for everything and when the time is right, I will have a baby and be open about it. People won’t have to guess and spread rumours, which they have been doing for the past two years. I am looking at good work and women-centric shows.”

Mahhi along with Jay was last seen on the fifth season of Kitchen Champion. We wish all the love and happiness to the couple for their future.

