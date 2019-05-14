Suniel Shetty Wishes To Have A Career Like Akshay Kumar & Ajay Devgn; Says, “I’ve Made Mistakes”

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who has charmed us back in the 90s, says that he is proud of his contemporaries Akshay Kumar & Ajay Devgn. He has worked with both of them in the past in Mohra and Dilwale respectively.

Both Akshay and Ajay have successfully made their careers in the film industry. But unfortunately, Suniel wasn’t that lucky when it comes to his film career.

In a recent interview, Suniel opened up about both the actors and their success. He said, “Today when I see Akshay and Ajay, I feel so proud, I salute them, they are very close friends of mine. Even today, they inspire me by what they have achieved, I am not jealous, I have made mistakes that is why where I am. I appreciate both the actors, and I wish I was like them. For that I need to work hard.”

He further also spoke about the mistakes he has made in his career. “I was emotional. I never planned my career, and I never planned the highs and lows. If I fell, I fell, if today, my Friday is not good, it’s because of the mistakes I made. I never enter a room thinking that my last Friday release was fabulous or bad. I am very strong mentally, I believe in myself.”

The Hera Pheri actor also spoke about his kids Athiya and Ahan, who too are in the film industry, said that his career will benefit them. “But somewhere down the line, I feel my children will be blessed with everything I did. Athiya was launched by Salman Khan and now Ahan will be working with Sajid Nadiadwala and Milan Luthria, what more can anyone ask for?” he said.

