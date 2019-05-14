De De Pyaar De BREAKING: Ajay Devgn Starrer To Arrive A Day Before In Theatres!

De De Pyaar De BREAKING: Paid previews is a new thing in Bollywood and we’ve seen several movies like Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh’s magnum opus, Padmaavat, which released a night before the actual release and benefitted big time. Now Ajay Devgn and team’s upcoming movie De De Pyaar De is going the same path and we can’t keep calm.

Producer Luv Ranjan along with the team is holding paid previews on the 16th May and the advance booking for the same has already been commenced. What could be better than having our favourites hitting the theatre screens earlier than expected? One thing for sure, the makers seem to be super confident and hence, there’s no fear of spoilers or bard word of mouth. Now, it is for us to witness how good it actually is!

De De Pyaar De, a Akiv Ali directorial, also stars Rakul Preet & Tabu as the leading lady. It is written and co-produced by Luv Ranjan. It tells a story of how a 50-year-old falls for a girl much younger than him, and what happens when she meets his former wife.

Tabu said it helped to have a director with a clear vision.

“If ever I had questions and doubts in my mind, Akiv would answer them in a very clear cut-to-cut way and that speaks a lot about a director. You get the surety that the film is in great hands and the director’s vision is very clear. Akiv is so nice and extremely affectionate, I wish him all the love, luck and success in life.

“I would love to work with him again in the future and hoping for him to be a successful director,” she added.

“De De Pyaar De” is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It is slated to release on May 17.

