Bigg Boss 9 Contestant Mandana Karimi Trolled For Posting A Bikini Video During Ramzan! WATCH

Actress and Model, Mandana Karimi rose to popularity after featuring in the reality show, Bigg Boss 9. Apart from her appearance in movies like Roy and Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3, the actress made to the headlines on several occasions. Now, owing to her latest Instagram post, Mandana has again found herself in the controversy.

Mandana posted a video on her official Instagram account, in which she is seen donning a bikini. She captioned the video as “Summer ready with @quirkswim”.

While followers praised Mandana for her fitness, few of the users trolled her with some disgusting comments, for exposing her body during the holy month of Ramzan.

Some of the comments read, “Jahanum is waiting for you”, “Fatwa jari kro“, “Are you Muslim now ????”.

Recently, Mandana Karimi has rejected a web series offer for her pet dog Elvis.

“I got a call from one of the major production houses and they told me that they have a very interesting role for my pet dog,” Mandana said in a statement.

“I was taken aback. It was difficult for me to digest it and without giving it a thought, I said no. Shooting for films is a hectic task. With lights and gruelling schedules, it takes a toll on health,” she added.

Meanwhile, the former “Bigg Boss” contestant is recovering from a broken leg. She had to walk out of a web series where she was to portray the role of a lesbian.

