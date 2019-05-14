Vande Mataram From India’s Most Wanted: A Noble Tribute To The Unsung Heroes!

Vande Mataram From India’s Most Wanted: After the highly motivational track Akela, the makers of India’s Most Wanted have released a new track today that evokes the sense of pride in us – Vande Mataram. The show features Arjun Kapoor with his bunch of guys plus some highly impactful dialogues that one cannot miss out on!

Vande Mataram has been crooned by Papon and Altamash Faridi to the beautiful composition of Amit Trivedi, and is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Almost 85% of the song has the Indian flag as a watermark in the background. Also, we see several random citizens of varied age groups marking their tributes and saluting the unsung heroes, which is the basic theme of the song!

Check out the song here:

Actor Arjun Kapoor says India’s Most Wanted is a film he is proud to be a part of as he believes artistes must go beyond mere entertainment and tell stories that matter to the people.

India’s Most Wanted, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, is an espionage thriller and is about unsung heroes of India.

On the audience’s response to the film’s trailer, Arjun said here: “We are getting really nice response for the trailer. I think the nice part is that it’s a very relevant film in today’s times. It’s about people of new India who raise their questions and seek answers for them.”

The film is scheduled for release on May 24.

Arjun spoke about it on the sidelines of the launch of Belvedere Studio on Saturday.

