Avengers: Endgame Box Office (Worldwide): Drops Unexpectedly; Trails Behind Avatar!

Avengers: Endgame Box Office (Worldwide): Avengers: Endgame has turned to be the record-breaker of all sorts and has matched up with the expectations at the worldwide box office. The movie which crossed the lifetime collections of James Cameron’s Titanic last week, was touted to surpass Avatar’s total. But as of now, it seems like the milestone of all time highest total to remain out of reach, courtesy to the new release Pokemon Detective Pikachu.

Speaking about this weekend collections, Avengers: Endgame has faced a major drop of about 57% drop. This third-weekend drop is higher than Captain America: Civil War (54%), Avengers: Age Of Ultron (50%), and Avengers: Infinity War (45%), as per Forbes.

After collecting $165 million in the third weekend, Endgame is trailing behind by $302 million of Avatar’s $2.7 billion, which is equivalent to approx 2000 crores.

With Pokemon Detective Pikachu fetching positive critical acclaim and word-of-mouth, the superhero flick is expected to slow down more than expected.

Filmmaker James Cameron has congratulated the team of “Avengers: Endgame” for sinking his “Titanic” at the box office.

“Avengers: Endgame” became the second highest grossing movie of all time with $2.188 billion globally, passing “Titanic” record in just 11 days. It took “Avatar”, the previous record holder for quickest film to make $2 billion, 47 days to reach that benchmark.

Cameron took to Twitter on Wednesday to congratulate producer Kevin Feige and the team of “Avengers: Endgame” after the movie overhauled “Titanic” box office gross, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!