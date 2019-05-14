Student Of The Year 2 Box Office Day 4 Early Trends: Drops & How!

Student Of The Year 2 Box Office Day 4 Early Trends: After raking in 12.06 crores on the first day, the Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria starrer has dropped like a bomb on its 4th day. The film currently stands at the grand total of 38.83 crores.

Now according to the early trends which are flowing in, SOTY 2 has seen a dip in collections as it has collected in the range of 5-6 crores. If this happens to be true, the film would then stand at the total of 43-44 crores.

The film will see a decline at the box office now since the word of mouth is not that great and also the reviews are mixed from the critics. This Friday, Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyaar De will hit the screens and it might away all the attention as it will target the family audience and youngsters.

We will have to wait and watch how the batch of 2019 will score in its lifetime. Back in 2012, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan had scored 70 crores in its lifetime.

Directed by Punit Malhotra, SOTY 2 released on May 10, 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!