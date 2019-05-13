Student Of The Year 2 Box Office Day 3: Passes First Test Over The Weekend, Now Set For Next Two Rounds

Student Of The Year 2 Box Office Day 3: In the film Student of the Year 2, students needs to go through three rounds before the trophy of Student of the Year comes calling. Similarly, for the film as a whole too there are three stages that need to be passed at the Box Office – pull over the opening weekend, sustenance during the weekdays and then hold during the second weekend. In that aspect, the first stage has been cleared by the team of Student of the Year 2.

On Sunday, the film collected 12.75 crores* and though there is no growth over its Saturday number, there are a couple of factors that need to be considered. First and foremost, IPL finals played major spoilsport as a large chunk of audiences was hooked on to the match between Chennai and Mumbai during evening and night shows. Moreover, there were also Lok Sabha elections up North due to which morning and afternoon shows were impacted. This means there were certain pockets of the country where the film was hit right through the day.

The film has gathered 38.83 crores* in its first three days, which is exactly what was a fair expectation from it to begin with. Back in 2012, Student of the Year had collected 30 crores in its opening weekend and this is a good improvement over it by the second installment. The Karan Johar directed affair had then sustained itself to bring in a lifetime of 70 crores. While that should now be surpassed by the Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria starrer which has been directed by Punit Malhotra, it would be interesting to see how much further does it go.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!