Rakhi Sawant On Buying Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation Award: “Hamari Itni Aukaat Nahi Hai”

Rakhi Sawant is known as the queen of the controversy in Bollywood, popular for her bold and straightforward statements. But now, she is in the headlines not for her comments but for bagging an award for her contribution in the industry.

Apart from her controversial episodes like birthday celebration with Mika Singh, Bigg Boss and the recent being the #MeToo row with Tanushree Dutta, Rakhi is widely popular for her item songs. Considering the same, Rakhi has won a Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation Award 2019 for ‘Best Item Dancer In Bollywood’, on Saturday.

Elated with the win, she quoted, “Finally! Thank God item girls are getting an award now. I have done around 75-100 item songs in all languages till date, I have done so many reality shows but I have never received an award. (Yes, I was nominated though). My legs and bones have given up dancing in Bollywood, I have put in so much hardwork. Thank you so much for honoring me with this award.”

She was further asked, if she bribed for the win, to which she added, ““Not at all. Hamari itni aukaat nai hai award ko purchase karein. The jury and the federation realised that Rakhi Sawant hasn’t received an award since 12 years so I am very thankful to them. It gives us motivation when an artist is honored with an award. It makes us work harder.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!