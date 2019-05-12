Shah Rukh Khan & Katrina Kaif Approached For Farah Khan & Rohit Shetty’s Remake Of Satte Pe Satta? The True Story!

Recently there was buzz in the air that Farah Khan has locked the subject of her next in the form of Satte Pe Satta remake. Considering the fact that she is typing up with produce Rohit Shetty for this film, it was felt that the two ‘masala’ entertainers would indeed be pairing up for this biggie.

Moreover, things heated up further when ‘news’ came out that Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif had been finalized to play the key roles in the biggie. While Shah Rukh Khan was said to be stepping into the ‘double role shoes’ of Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif would be playing the part made memorable by Hema Malini as she romances Shah Rukh Khan while playing ‘bhabhi’ to his six brothers.

Well, as has turned out to be the case, nothing has been actually firmed up yet and what has been heard so far are a mix of rumors and speculations.

Says a source attached to the film, “No, neither Shah Rukh Khan nor Katrina Kaif have been approached for the film as yet. In fact we can’t even confirm is the said film is indeed a remake of Satte Pe Satta.”

On being further probed about where things stand currently as far as Farah Khan locking down the subject with Rohit Shetty is concerned, the source adds, “Nothing can be said as of now since Farah is still putting things on paper. Let there be bound script first, it’s only then she can begin her casting.”

There was excitement in the trade, industry as well as the audiences ever since the ‘news’ came out.

Shah Rukh Khan coming together with Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty made sense since his last two biggest grossers have been with them in the form of Happy New Year and Chennai Express respectively. Both filmmakers think ‘masala’ entertainers when it comes to making films, and Shah Rukh Khan could well do with a biggie under his belt. Ditto for Katrina Kaif who has enjoyed her career’s biggest chartbuster in the form of ‘Sheila Ki Jawaani’ for her Tees Maar Khan. She is already working with Rohit Shetty in Sooryavanshi so it was all fitting in too.

One still hopes though that the buzz in the air indeed turns out to be true after all and an official announcement is made soon enough.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!