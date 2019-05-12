Student Of The Year 2 Box Office Day 2 Early Trends: Batch Of 2019 Takes The Legacy Forward!

Student Of The Year 2 Box Office Day 2 Early Trends: After the success of Student of the Year which starred Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, the makers came up with its second instalment which got released on this Friday. The sequel stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, and it seems they have successfully carried the legacy.

The second day collection of the film is a proof. Despite mixed reviews, the film has managed to grab the attention of Cinema goers.

If we see the early trends which are flowing in, SOTY 2 has collected in the range of 13-15 crores on its day 2. If this happens, the film will then stand at the total of 25-27 crores at the box office. Well, the numbers might get affected today due to the IPL finale which might hamper the weekend total. But nevertheless, the film is being appreciated by the viewers.

On the first day, the film took an opening of 12.06 crores and it became the 5th Highest opener of 2019.

