Student Of The Year 2 Box Office Day 1: Opens Well As Per Predictions!

Student Of The Year 2 Box Office Day 1: It was predicted in this column that Student of the Year 2 would take an opening in the range of 12-14 crores. This is exactly what happened as the Karan Johar production took a start of 12.06 crores on Friday. This is on expected lines for the youth flick which is basically aimed at kids and college students.

The film had the franchise factor going for it and was also riding on the stardom of Tiger Shroff. As for the newcomer girls Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria, there was curiosity to check out what they had to offer. There was decent hype by the time the film was ready to hit the screens and considering the widespread release that it got, the numbers have been satisfactory.

As a matter of fact the collections may well have been 1 crore more at least if not for the IPL as there was an all important semi final match which kept a chunk of audiences hooked. That could well have an impact tomorrow as well since the IPL finals are scheduled. However, the shortfall could well be taken care of today as it is an open day with no matches scheduled.

Back in 2012 when Student of the Year had released, it had taken a start of 9 crores and then had a weekend of 28.50 crores. The second installment should now go far ahead of that. The start has been made and now it is all about the growth today and tomorrow. The closer the film gets towards the 40 crores weekend, the better it would be as that would well take the Punit Malhotra directed affair into the profits zone.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!