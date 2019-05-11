Student Of The Year 2 Box Office Review: Will Repeat The Success Of SOTY!

Star Cast: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Aditya Seal, Harsh Beniwal

Director: Punit Malhotra

Producer: Dharma Productions

Expectations: In the times of social media, Student Of The Year has always been a topic of memes and jokes and same is the case for SOTY 2. Youth has failed to connect with the larger than life premise of the film. BUT, the fact remains fact, SOTY was a superhit film and it didn’t happen without the paying public giving it a thumbs up.

Being a sequel, SOTY 2 also carries expectations in the industry. The expectations that just like the first part even sequel will entertain the audience and will bring in more moolah.

Impact: I watched the film in a PVR theatre and it was a 7:15 PM show. The hall was half full and SURPRISINGLY, there was not even a single person cracking jokes during the run time of the film. There was pin-drop silence which means the film didn’t overwhelm the audience and didn’t disappoint too. By the end of the film, I observed sheer happiness on the face of a person sitting beside me. He was so happy and literally cheered up loud for Tiger Shroff. Perhaps, he was able to connect with the drama and screenplay.

I personally didn’t find the film unlikable at any point. It was fairly entertaining and a pretty good timepass film. Newcomers Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria look beautiful onscreen. Ananya especially is lovable. Harsh Beniwal gives a lot of hilarious moments. You’ll have a smile on your face when you leave the theatres.

Box Office Prospects: SOTY 2 has started off decently at the Box Office and it’s likely to get better in the weekend. The first week will be decent to good and it will start dropping from the second week due to the release of another big film De De Pyaar De.

Overall, the lifetime collections of the film can be somewhere between 70-80 crores net.

Box Office Rating: 2.5/5

