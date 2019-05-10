Student Of The Year 2 Movie Review: What Do We Show To The God Of Bad Movies? #SOTY2

Student Of The Year 2 Movie Review Rating: 1.5/5 Stars (One and a half stars)

Star Cast: Harsh Beniwal, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Aditya Seal

Director: Punit Malhotra

What’s Good: There are three special appearances in the film – Alia Bhatt, Will Smith & Common Sense!

What’s Bad: We might see Student Of The Year 3 in which students might compete for the Olympics and Karan Johar will be the torchbearer… (Did you see what I did there?)

Loo Break: If you take one, you could either miss – a needless action sequence by Tiger, an unwanted tantrum by Ananya, nothing by Tara and a song suffering from an existential crisis

Watch or Not?: Even if you’re a Harsh Beniwal fan, watch a montage of his portions edited out of the film. You’ll save yourself some life!

User Rating:

So, the story (hahahaha!) starts with a flashy sequence in which we see Rohan (Tiger Shroff) playing for Student Of The Year 2‘s trophy. Next, we see he’s from a very ordinary Pishorilal Chamandas college and joins the ‘elite’ St. Teresa because his girlfriend Mridula aka Mia is in that college. “You can take out a student of Pishorilal but you can’t take Pishorilal out of a student” Yes, that sounded wrong but that’s what happens with Rohan.

Following his girlfriend to Teresa, he meets Shreya (Ananya Panday) and they come close to each other because they both like to dance. Mia starts disliking Rohan because he’s a ‘bloody gawaar’, and Rohan starts getting attracted to Shreya. Mia realises her she’s wrong, Rohan realises he’s right, Shreya doesn’t realise anything. All of this is backed by people playing Kabbadi, Will Smith doing a blink-and-you-miss-it appearance in a song, Samir Soni shouting ‘Gooooood morning’ and a lot of people doing a lot of stupid stuff.

Student Of The Year 2 Movie Review: Script Analysis

It seems Arshad Sayed while penning the story of this film, knew this will be high on production value, will get few good looking actors, some tik-tok trending songs and that’s why he didn’t really put any efforts to his working department. There’s not a single aspect to take out of the script because it’s bland. It has nothing to say and it says that nothing badly.

It follows the traditional format of casting beautiful characters, give them no strong content, make sure they are pleasing to your eyes & pain to your a**. The action sequences which weren’t required at all, are smoothly choreographed and might find a place in any of the other Tiger movies. It’s disappointing to see a very entertaining Student Of The Year getting such a second-rate sequel.

Student Of The Year 2 Movie Review: Star Performance

Let’s start with the (only) best: Harsh Beniwal – this guy is all set to become the first Youtuber to make it big in Bollywood. I went in as a fan & came out as a proud fan. His character deserved more & it could’ve been an epic blend of humour and entertainment.

Tiger Shroff is good when he’s dancing or performing action scenes, but as soon as he starts to act – he reminds you that he still can’t. Continuing the stubble(y) look from Baaghi 2, he definitely looks good with that unmatchable physique; it’s just this isn’t the kind of film for him.

Ananya Panday, the charming relief of the film, tries too hard to make her presence feel. There’s no doubt about her alluring appearance but she needs to prove a lot before gaining any points in the acting department. Tara is sidelined! Her character is written lazily & it just doesn’t justify a glorifying debut. She’s hot but she’s lost; tries to fulfil director’s bleak vision. Aditya Seal is decent but has nothing much to contribute to the film.

Student Of The Year 2 Movie Review: Direction, Music

Punit Malhotra is back after a sabbatical post a disastrous Gori Tere Pyaar Mein & he has improved. The movie looks fairly rich and so his direction. He avoids abrupt cuts & is aided by picturesque cinematography. All he needed was a good script.

The music album is one of the weakest by Vishal-Shekhar. There isn’t a single song you could take away from the film. They’ve ruined Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Jatt Ludhiyane Da doesn’t click & Hookup Song worsens the final feeling you take from the film.

Student Of The Year 2 Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, I don’t mind cheesy Dharma movies (loved the part 1) but this one is just a needless sequel. They could’ve titled this as ‘Not-A-Student Of The Year’, and still, it would’ve have been equally bad.

One and a half stars!

Student Of The Year 2 Movie Trailer

Student Of The Year 2 Movie releases on 10th May, 2019.

Share with us your experience of watching Student Of The Year 2 Movie .