Hrithik Roshan Postpones Super 30 Release Date Again; Says He Wants To Save Himself From Mental Trauma

Hrithik Roshan has just postponed the release date of his much-awaited upcoming film Super 30 to avoid a clash with Kangana Ranaut’s Mental Hai Kya. The Bollywood star took to Twitter and posted his statement in which he said that he has requested producers to shift the release date because he wants to save himself from personal trauma and toxic mental violence.

In order to calm the situation in the most dignified way possible, Hrithik Roshan has shifted the date of his movie, in spite of it being ready to release, to another date to save himself from the trauma that the whole issue entails.

Hrithik Roshan’s statement reads as, “So as to not allow my film to be desecrated by yet another media circus, I have decided to shift the release date of my film SUPER30 in order to save myself from the personal trauma and toxic mental violence this would cause. Despite the film being ready, I have requested my producers to shift and announce the next suitable date as soon as possible. Over the past few years, to my utter dismay, I have been witness to a lot of us cheering and encouraging what was/is an open and blatant case of harassment. I must even now, wait patiently and silently for the collective consciousness of society to take cognizance of such matters in order to maintain our faith in civility of our society.”

This unrelenting helplessness must end. “

It so happened that producer Ekta Kapoor postponed the release of her upcoming film Mental Hai Kya starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao recently. The film which was slated to release on June 21 will now hit the cinemas on July 26 which was also the release date of Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30.

Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures made the announcement and released a statement in which she mentioned that the release date was postponed purely because of professional reasons and there will be no mudslinging on other party and the film will have a dignified release.

However, considering the history of Kangana and Hrithik, Bollywood fans thought that it must be an attempt by Kangana to target Hrithik again and hence they criticised her on the social media. This took an ugly turn and Rangoli bashed Hrithik on Twitter for foul play and alleged him for using his PR to degrade Kangana.

