Box Office 2019: 5 Surprises In 4 Months – Student Of The Year 2 & De De Pyaar De Up Next! 

It’s been an astonishing time for the ticket windows in India, with some huge money spinners arriving consecutively. Starting from Uri: The Surgical Strike to recently released Avengers: Endgame, there’s been a surprise for the audience, every month. And with Tiger Shroff’s Student Of The Year 2 and Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De slated to arrive this month, the hopes are pinned on both or either of the biggie to continue the strong momentum at the box office.

The year 2019 is in its fifth month, and it is already turning out to be the most successful of all time. In January itself, Uri: The Surgical Strike proved to be one of the highest grossing movies of Bollywood and the biggest surprise hit ever. It saw some terrific trending of the recent times and also completed the glorious theatrical run of 50 days, ending its journey with a lifetime total of 244.06 crores.

After January, February turned out to be even bigger with Ranveer Singh’s intriguing musical drama Gully Boy and Ajay Devgn’s Total Dhamaal accumulating a combined total of approx 294 crores, with both collecting 139.38 crores and 154.30 crores, respectively. In the March too, Akshay Kumar managed to keep the ticket counters busy with his Holi release Kesari. With a lifetime collection of 153 crores, the periodic drama emerged as a Hit.

Now coming to the latest blockbuster, Avengers: Endgame has rewritten all the record books by garnering a mammoth total of 326.95 crores* (*still running). The movie despite a limited release of little over 2800 screens, saw an overwhelming response and witnessed extraordinary footfalls coming in.

Talking about this month’s release, Student Of The Year 2 is set to arrive on 10th May and is shouldered on the mass popularity of Tiger Shroff. Though the trailer and songs didn’t boost the pre-release hype as expected, the banners of Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios ensures a good reach and awareness amongst the audiences, especially the youth.

The other release, De De Pyaar De is locked for a release on 17th May. Featuring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu in lead roles, the movie promises to be a fun-filled ride with Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame Luv Ranjan, backing the project. Also, the trailer and songs have worked quite well amongst the masses, thus creating a good environment before it hits the screens. Also, both Ajay Devgn and Tabu are enjoying a successful track record with their recent movies, and as a pair as well, both have delivered money spinners- Drishyam and Golmaal Again. Considering all such factors working in the favour, De De Pyaar De is all set for a joyful ride.

All said and done, with the hurricane of Avengers: Endgame slowing down, all eyes are now set on Student Of The Year 2 and De De Pyaar De to keep up the terrific momentum at the Indian box office by keeping the ticket counters engaged.

