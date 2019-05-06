De De Pyaar De Actor Ajay Devgn: “I Feel Uncomfortable Playing 30 Or 35 Years Of Age”

Ajay Devgn, who is all set for his next week’s anticipated release De De Pyaar De, is on a roll with the box office hat trick- Golmaal Again, Raid and Total Dhamaal. Amidst the praises the trailer is garnering, the actor recently in an exclusive interview with the daily, revealed that playing the real age on-screen is a cool thing.

In an interview with DNA, Ajay Devgn spilled beans about his real age portrayal in upcoming movie De De Pyaar De and also spoke on the young generation actors. When asked about playing the real age in the upcoming the rom-com, the actor stated, “Yeah, I turned 50 in April and everyone knows this fact. So, even if I were to hide it, it wouldn’t work. The audience knows my real age. We’re at a time when the audience is fully aware of what our real ages are. So, who do we fool, if we pretend otherwise?”.

He further added, ” Yes, it is a very cool thing to be 50 whether in cinema or in life. In fact, I feel uncomfortable playing 30 or 35 years of age on screen now. That’s a real effort.”

Speaking about the competition from the talented young actors in Bollywood, he explained, “There is no fight here. There are so many films being made that there is something suitable for each actor. I am glad that while younger actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao and so many others are doing notable work, guys like Salman, Akshay, Aamir, Shah Rukh and I are also able to get roles that are best suited to us”.

