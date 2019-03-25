De De Pyaar De’s Poster On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

After much anticipation, the makers of De De Pyaar De finally released the first poster of the movie. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh & Tabu in the lead, and going by the looks of it, it’s going to be GRAND!

Now De De Pyaar De is making to our newly started section ‘How’s The Hype?’. Here, we’ll measure the buzz and the hype that this poster has garnered and examine whether it ends up becoming a Blockbuster or A Lacklustre amongst the audiences.

In the poster, Ajay Devgn has recreated the signature stunt from his debut film Phool Aur Kaante. The film’s leading actresses, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh, look drop dead gorgeous in pink as they are seen sitting on the bonnet of the two cars.

Ajay floored the audience with a stunt where he balanced on two bikes in the 1991 film, Phool Aur Kaante, took the fans down the memory lane on Friday morning by unveiling the upcoming film’s poster, where he is seen doing a 180 degree split, this time between two cars.

De De Pyaar De is written and co-produced by Luv Ranjan and directed by Akiv Ali which marks his directorial debut. The film is scheduled to release on May 17.

We totally loved the first funny yet quirky poster of De De Pyaar De, how about y’all?

