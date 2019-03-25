Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar To Share Screen With THIS Actress After A Decade?

Rohit Shetty – Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi is one of the biggest releases of 2020, also bringing the actor in the cop role almost after 8 years since Rowdy Rathore. While the makers recently released the first look posters announcing its release date, now some exciting detail about the anticipated project is pouring in.

As per the latest reports are flowing, Katrina Kaif could end up playing the leading lady in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. It is learnt that Akshay Kumar is keen to bring the actress on-board for the cop drama. Earlier, Rohit denied all the rumours about the actress being part of the project and now Akshay’s eagerness about Kat’s casting might have created a bit of friction between him and the director.

If all goes, Akshay and Katrina will be seen romancing each other after a decade, since Tees Maar Khan. The duo has spelled the magic earlier with the movies like Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Namastey London, Welcome, Singh Is Kinng and Tees Maar Khan.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is set to release during Eid 2020.

A historical film like “Kesari“, a masala entertainer like “Sooryavanshi” and a web series — Akshay Kumar’s slate of projects showcase a diversity that he has maintained mostly throughout his nearly three decade-old career. He says he enjoys reinventing himself as an actor.

Akshay was interacting with the media to promote his upcoming film “Kesari” here on Wednesday.

Whether it is action, drama, romance, comedy or socially relevant films, Akshay has dabbled in it all.

Asked whether it gets difficult for an actor to keep reinventing himself, he said: “It is not difficult but I would say it is fun. If I am changing my image, it is because I am enjoying it. I don’t have to prove anything to anybody. I feel you have to enjoy the work that you do.

