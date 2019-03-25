VIDEO: Salman Khan Is The Real BLOCKBUSTER KHAN & We Have A Proof!

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is known for his humongous popularity not only in India, but also the overseas markets. The actor on Sunday, made an appearance at Saudi Film Festival held in the King Abdul Aziz Center For World Culture in Ithra and gave us a proof of being the biggest crowd puller.

Salman Khan was seen as a guest in ‘An Evening With The Stars’, as a part of Sharqiah season. Amidst all the whistles and cheers from fans, the 53-year-old actor spilled some interesting talks. The videos of the same, shared by the fans are going viral over Twitter.

On being asked about how the awards like Filmfare, shaped his career?, the actor replied, “I do not accept any awards. Audience’s love is my award and my reward.”

Talking about his Bharat co-star, Katrina Kaif, the actor praised the actress for her dedication and hard work in the movies and termed her as his favourite leading lady.

Salman also stated that he is just lucky, while speaking about being the biggest box office star.

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita shared a heart-melting photograph of the superstar bonding with his nephew Ahil.

Arpita on Instagram posted a photograph, where Ahil can be seen clinging to the “Dabangg” star and his mother on each side.

“My life in one frame. My brother and my son. Thank you god for the choicest blessing,” Arpita, who married actor Aayush Sharma in November 2014, captioned the image.

The 53-year-old star keeps updating his fans about him and his love for Ahil. The Tiger Zinda Hai star had once shared a video of Ahil teasing him by offering him a morsel and then eating it himself.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!