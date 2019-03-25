Bharat Trailer Update: Here’s When We Will Finally Get To See This Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif’s Extravaganza Affair!

We at Koimoi recently informed you about the Bharat Trailer Update that it will release in the first week of April. But yesterday, director Ali Abbas Zafar took to his Twitter account and wrote that the trailer will come out in the 3rd week of April.

Now, we have finally got the date and we can’t keep calm! The much-awaited trailer will be released on 24th April, 2019.

The trailer of Bharat will be attached with Avengers: End Game which is releasing on April 26, 2019. Apart from this, the film has finally got the release date too. Salman Khan and team will give us a big surprise on 5th June 2019 on the occasion of Eid. Well, can we ask for more?

Be it Sultan, Gunday or Tiger Zinda Hai, Ali Abbas Zafar has never failed to strike a chord with the audience as his films always have a dash of human touch to it. The director says it is because he tries to bring his real-life experiences and emotions in every movie he does.

“I never went to a film school to study about movies. Most of my education has been from my real-life experiences. So, I try and bring my real-life emotions and experiences in my films,” Zafar told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

Bharat is an official adaptation of a South Korean film Ode To My Father, and is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

