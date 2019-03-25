Dabangg 3: Details About Salman Khan’s Shooting Schedule, Sudeep’s Role, Songs REVEALED!

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who recently wrapped up the shoot of Ali Abbas Zafar’s next, Bharat, is all set to start shooting for Dabangg 3. It is being said that Sonakshi Sinha and Salman will start the shoot in April first week in Wai.

Post the Wai schedule, the team will then move to Madhya Pradesh where the remaining portion will be shot.

Now the latest reports suggest that the makers have made some changes in the film to not make it look repeated and alike its previous films. Arbaaz Khan is making sure that the film lives upto audiences’ expectations and everything gets sorted before the shoot starts. Dabangg 3 will be a cat and mouse chase between Salman and south actor Sudeep, who will be seen in as an antagonist. It is also being said that Sudeep will have more screen presence than the actors who played villains in the first two parts. After Salman, he will be seen as the second lead in the film.

The storyline is different this time and even the songs won’t be on the lines of Munni Badnam and Fevicol Se. The makers have assured that Dabangg 3 will have a big surprise for all of us. Well, all these details have left us curious and we can’t wait for Christmas 2019 to arrive soon.

