Dabangg 3 VS Brahmastra: Salman Khan CONFIRMS Release Schedule & Looks Like A Box Office Battle Is On Its Way!

Salman Khan is one actor in the industry whom people literally crave to watch on the big screen, and so is his character Chubul Pandey with which masses are deeply connected. After two successful installments, the news regarding the return of the Dabbang franchise, did receive an earth shattering response. Now, the good news is Sallu bhai along with his lead actress Sonakshi Sinha will be reaching to us earlier than expected. Yes, you read it right!

According to a recent report in entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, Khan during a press conference for ‘Dabangg Tour Reloaded’ confirmed that Dabangg 3 will be released in the month of December this year. He said, “We will start #Dabangg3 on 1st of April and release the film in December this year.”

Now, not only that means that we get to witness our favourite on the theatre screens twice (including Bharat) this year, but also the report suggests that the movie might be clashing with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra at the box office.

If that happens, it indeed is going be a very interesting battle. Whom are you rooting for amongst the two sides? Let us know in the comment section below.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently working for Bharat which also stars Disha Patani, Tabu, Katrina Kaif, amongst others. The film is slated for a 5th June, 2019 release.

