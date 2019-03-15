Mere Pyare Prime Minister Movie Review: A Well Intended But Shabbily Executed Social Drama!

Mere Pyare Prime Minister Movie Review Rating: 2.5/5 Stars (Two and half stars)

Star Cast: Anjali Patil, Om Kanojiya, Rasika Agashe, Adarsh Bharti

Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

What’s Good: The intent behind the film – sweet and subtle, Anjali Patil and performances by the child artists.

What’s Bad: Even at 130 minutes, the movie is way too stretched – you’ll check your watch more than a couple of times during the film.

Loo Break: More than once!

Watch or Not?: Not worth a theatre-watch!

Have you watched the trailer of the film? That’s exactly what its story is all about. Set in the slums of Mumbai’s Gandhi Nagar, the story revolves around a single mother Sargam (Anjali Patil) and her son Kanhu (Om Kanojiya). They both share very beautiful chemistry until the day Sargam gets raped on returning from defecating from the fields.

This disrupts the life of the 8-year-old Kanhu and he decides to build a toilet for his mom on his own. When this plan fails, he takes the support from the municipality and reaches till the Prime Minister. How Kanhu faces this issue for his mom, is what the rest of the story is about.

Mere Pyare Prime Minister Movie Review: Script Analysis

The script of the film is penned by Manoj Mairta, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Hussain Dalal and that’s where the problem lies with the multiple approaches. The story never is very stable and being a one-line story, there are many scenes added without any strong resemblance to the story. The intent is pure and that’s visible from the frame 1 but you can’t sympathise with it for too long.

Pawel Dyllus’ camera is used very effectively by the director. A special mention about the scene when Kanhu is penning the letter to the Prime Minister; to capture the innocence and tension Pawel just zooms in to his face which leaves a huge impact. Because of paper-thin writing, the emotional connect gets hammered at places.

Mere Pyare Prime Minister Movie Review: Star Performance

Anjali Patil is a super-fine performer and we last saw her in Newton. She is extremely natural in this one too and gets the essence of a mother very well. She looks beautiful and excels in the emotional scenes.

Om Kanojiya is a star! This 8-year-old explosion just goes on the screen and be himself. Bundled with so much talent, Om gets a lot of space to display it. The entire movie is burdened on him and other extremely talented child artists. Rasika Agashe as Rabiya is very good. She nails an emotional scene making it very hard to forget it. From the kids, Adarsh Bharti (Ringtone) shines the brightest.

Mere Pyare Prime Minister Movie Review: Direction, Music

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is still roaring the ‘no country is perfect, we’ve to make one’ with his films. Taking the satirical way, he has shown the dark truth about the fastest developing economy. “We need our temples more than you need your temple,” this is what the little protagonist says to a heart-wrenching scene in the movie.

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy fails with delivering a single good song in the film. The Holi song is a big distraction and adds nothing substantial to the narrative. Kanha Re could’ve been much better but the very ordinary lyrics kill the feel. Background score is partially good and that’s about it, nothing commendable.

Mere Pyare Prime Minister Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Mere Pyare Prime Minister is a sweet film with a social message but fails to create an emotional connect. The story is a drag and this could easily have been a short film.

Two and a half stars!

Mere Pyare Prime Minister Movie Trailer

Mere Pyare Prime Minister Movie releases on 15 March 2019.

