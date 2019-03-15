Saina Nehwal Biopic: Shraddha Kapoor OUT, Parineeti Chopra IN! Details Inside

Following the trend of biographical movies in the industry, last year Saina Nehwal’s biopic starring Shraddha Kapoor in the titular role was announced. The shoot kickstarted in the month of September but due to unfortunate health issues, the Aashiqui 2 actress had to halt the shoot. Now as per latest reports, due to her choc-o-bloc schedule, the actress has opted out of the biopic and is replaced by Parineeti Chopra.

As per a latest report by leading daily, Mumbai Mirror, Shraddha is stuck with tight schedule as she’s working on multiple movies at the moment, and does not have available dates. “Despite everyone’s best efforts to accommodate the Saina biopic, dates were clashing, so it made sense for Shraddha to opt out. The decision was taken by mutual consent. Meanwhile, Parineeti loved the script and will start prep soon,” informs a source close to the development.

Moreover, producer Bhushan Kumar has confirmed the news as he shared, “We want to wrap up Saina by this year-end for an early 2020 release, so going ahead with the project is a decision taken by mutual consent. We are glad Parineeti has come on board for the film. Saina has made every Indian proud and we can’t wait to take her story to the world in the year of the Olympics.”

Meanwhile, Shraddha is currently working on multiple projects ranging from Street Dancer 3D, whose London schedule is over but Mumbai is still undone. She is also working on rom-com Chhichhore alongside Sushant Singh Rajput & Varun Sharma. To add onto it, she has Saaho and Baaghi 3. Must say, Shraddha is the ‘most wanted’ at the moment!

Albeit, now that Parineeti Chopra has replaced the diva, it is to be seen whether the beauty manages to ace the lead’s role or not. What do y’all think?

