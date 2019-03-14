Rana Daggubati From Baahubali Or Varun Dhawan From Kalank: Who Looks More Fierce In The Bull Fight?

Karan Johar’s Kalank is the anticipated release of this year and surely amongst the grandest one. Directed by Abhishek Verman, the movie features Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha in key roles.

After captivating first looks and teaser, team Kalank have released the poster today, which features Varun Dhawan aka Zafar. As per the poster, the actor is seen indulged in a fight with a bull, giving a hint of thrilling sequence in the movie.

The newly released poster of Kalank also reminded us of the introduction scene of Rana Daggubati in Baahubali: The Beginning. Rana with his bulked physique and fierce look takes on a mighty bull only to thrash him in the end. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan is also seen with his sculpted body and furious avatar on the poster, clashing with a bull.

While Rana nailed his introductory bull fight scene, it will be interesting to see if Varun manages to make an impact in the scene.

