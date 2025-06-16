The Karan Johar-hosted Prime Video reality TV show, The Traitors has been garnering a lot of attention from the fans for its gripping concept and a line-up of interesting contestants. The show is the Indian adaptation of the international reality series, The Traitors US. However, if there is one contestant who has managed to grab a lot of eyeballs for his performance in the show till now, it is the 22-year-old YouTuber and content creator, Purav Jha. Not only is he the youngest contestant on the show, but he has also been chosen as the ‘traitor’ and is doing a rather splendid job at it.

Purav Jha Is Also Called A Human AI

For the unversed, Purav Jha is one of the most popular YouTubers and content creators in the country. He enjoys a subscriber count of 4.75 million on YouTube, and his follower count on Instagram comes up to 5.9 million. Jha’s content ranges from making spoof and satirical videos on different topics which leaves his audience in splits. One of his most popular videos includes ‘Making Of A Bhojpuri Film’, which was a parody of the Bhojpuri film industry. The video enjoys 20 million views.

However, when it comes to being called the human version of an AI, there is an interesting story behind the same. According to Bollywood Shaadi, Purav Jha is also known for mimicking various influencers, content creators, actors, and prominent celebrities. He has impersonated the likes of Dolly Chaiwala, YoYo Honey Singh, Hanumankind, and YouTuber IShowSpeed. Fans were enthralled to look at the uncanny resemblance he bore to these personalities which almost looked unreal. That’s how, people started calling him the human version of an AI.

Purav Jha’s Stint In The Traitors

The YouTuber is impressing the masses with his performance on the show. Unlike his fellow traitors, Raj Kundra and Elnaaz Nourouzi, he has not let any suspicion fall on him by the innocents. It will be interesting to see if he ends up as the winner of the show.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more OTT updates!

Must Read: Exclusive: Black Warrant Star Paramvir Singh Cheema Handles Brutally Hilarious Fan Encounter Like A Champ

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News