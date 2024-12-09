It is common knowledge that Parineeti Chopra was the first choice for the role of Geetanjali in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. However, the actress walked out of the film, and the role eventually went to Rashmika Mandanna.

After the film’s record-breaking success, the audiences wondered if Parineeti regretted not being a part of Animal. The actress has now opened up about her decision, revealing that she does not feel bad about quitting Animal as she chose to be a part of Amar Singh Chamkila.

Parineeti Chopra Says She Does Not Regret Quitting Animal

Parineeti Chopra recently appeared on India TV’s Aap ki Adalat, where she was asked if she feels bad about missing out on Animal, which grossed over Rs. 900 crores at the worldwide box office. Parineeti revealed that she does not regret walking out of the film as it allowed her to be a part of Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila.

“To be honest, I think god had something better for me. I was making that film, and almost everything worked out. But on the same dates, I was offered Chamkila,” she said. The actress then explained how her role in Chamkila had more significance than what she was offered in Animal.

“I was offered many songs; singing songs composed by AR Rahman; Imtiaz Ali was my dream director. I was offered to do so much more that I chose to do Chamkila,” she added.

For the uninitiated, Parineeti played Amarjot, singer Amar Singh Chamkila’s wife, in the musical biographical drama. The Netflix film paired her owithDiljit Dosanjh, and her performance was well-received by the audience and critics.

Parineeti’s husband and politician, Raghav Chadh,a joined her for the interview and revealed that the film Chamkila led to the progression of their love story. “When

Parineeti returned to India, she came straight to Punjab for a shoot. We kept meeting, and the relationship grew stronger over time. At first, we met secretly, away from the public eye,” Raghav revealed.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: “Will Ask Shah Rukh Khan To Send An Apology,” When SRK Was Booked Under IPC Section 336 After 1 Died In Stampede!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News