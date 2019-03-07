The duo of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor spelt magic with their on-screen romance in Baaghi. And, it came as a pleasant surprise for the fans, when Shraddha’s comeback in Baaghi 3 was announced. Now, it is learnt that apart from the actress, Baaghi 3 will also feature a recreation of Cham Cham song, which became instant chartbuster due to endearing chemistry of the duo.

The source close to the movie states, “The original was a rain sequence and an integral part of Baaghi. It also rose quickly in the popularity charts, which is why the makers have decided to revive it for the third instalment”, reports Mumbai Mirror.

Cham Cham is originally composed by Manmeet Singh and Harmeet Singh aka Meet Bros and crooned by Monali Thakur. It became hugely popular for its rain dance.

Sharing the experience of composing the original song, Harmeet added, “They told us about shooting the song on a train platform in the rains with “cham cham” being the keywords. So, Kumaar immediately started working on the lyrics, and while Manmeet and I were entering our office we stood for a second outside, overlooking a mall right in front of us, when we got the tune, exploring the dandiya beats. The first tune itself was so impressive that we immediately decided to record the rough scratch”.

The third instalment of the successful action franchise Baaghi, starring Tiger Shroff, will release on March 6, 2020.

Even before the release of Baaghi 2, Sajid Nadiadwala announced Baaghi 3.

Produced by Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, “Baaghi 3” is co-produced by Fox Star Studios and directed by Ahmed Khan.

