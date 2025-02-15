Akshay Kumar, often called the “Khiladi” of Bollywood, is a powerhouse of talent known for his versatility and discipline. With over three decades in the industry, he has delivered many hits across genres, from action-packed projects to patriotic thrillers and classic comedies. Akshay is celebrated for his acting talent and unmatched dedication, with a reputation for shooting movies at an unprecedented pace.

While many actors spend months on a single project, Akshay’s ability to wrap up films in record time has become a hallmark of his career. However, this efficiency has sparked criticism, with some accusing him of prioritizing speed over depth, including claims that he relies on teleprompters for dialogues. Recently, renowned choreographer and director Ahmed Khan addressed these rumors, shedding light on Akshay’s unconventional working style and defending his methods.

Ahmed Khan Says Akshay Kumar Gives A Lot To A Movie From His Side

Ahmed Khan, who is collaborating with Akshay Kumar on Welcome to the Jungle, recently confirmed that the superstar uses a teleprompter to deliver his dialogues. Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Khan admitted that this method might seem unusual, but he emphasized that it doesn’t detract from Akshay’s skills. “Many actors do this. Everyone has their own method. What Akshay does is also a talent,” Ahmed explained, justifying the actor’s choice.

Critics have often used the teleprompter claim to undermine Akshay Kumar, branding him a “Teleprompter Actor.” However, Ahmed argued that this approach aligns with Akshay’s larger-than-life persona and his unique contribution to filmmaking. “He does so many things physically,” Khan noted, highlighting Akshay’s dedication to stunts, physical comedy, and action sequences. “While many actors memorize dialogues but don’t give much physically, Akshay gives a lot of himself to the film.”

Ahmed also revealed that Akshay brings spontaneity to his performances, often improvising lines to add humor or drama. Iconic punchlines like “Behen dar gayi” and “Chal chal baap ko mat sikha” were born from Akshay’s instinctive creativity. Ahmed defended the actor’s process and shared Akshay’s reasoning: “He says, ‘I’m giving so much. I’m not in school to memorize dialogues.’” Despite the criticism, Akshay Kumar continues to thrive, with upcoming projects like Jolly LLB 3 and Welcome 3 promising to solidify his status as one of Bollywood’s most enduring stars.

