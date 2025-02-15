Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra’s Kesari was appreciated by the audience, and a stand-alone sequel is now set to be released sooner than expected. Kesari Chapter 2 – The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh’s release date has been revealed officially. It will feature a new cast alongside Akshay Kumar. Scroll below for the deets!

For the uninitiated, Kesari was released in 2019. Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, Cape of Good Films, and Azure Entertainment backed it. It featured Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Parineeti was featured in the female lead, along with Mir Sarwar, Ashwath Bhatt, Vikram Kochhar, Rakesh Chaturvedi, and Suvinder Vicky in supporting roles. The film opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences. At the box office, it emerged as a commercial winner.

Kesari Chapter 2 – The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh’s release date

Six years later, Kesari Chapter 2 is ready to arrive in theatres. It is said to be a biopic based on the life and works of renowned lawyer and freedom fighter Sir Chettur Sankaran Nair. It will be set against the backdrop of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Akshay Kumar will star in the lead role. Ananya Panday and R Madhavan will also play important roles.

The sequel is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and is slated to be released on April 18, 2025. The Amritsar massacre took place on April 13, 1919, so the release of this intense courtroom drama marks the 106th anniversary of the tragic incident, which was a protest against the Rowlatt Act.

More about Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2 is bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films. It releases on Good Friday (April 18) and is expected to open big at the box office.

