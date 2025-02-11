Unfolding a new chapter in their glorious cinematic journey, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has appointed Bhumika Tewari as the Head Of Content Acquisition and Film Distribution Worldwide. This new development comes amid the production house paving its way for expansion into Hindi and regional cinema with a more diverse and unique content. Under Bhumika’s creative leadership, the production house will ensure and reinforce their vision of bringing forth diverse narratives, nurturing regional talent, and elevating Indian cinema globally.

Bhumika Tewari’s role as the Content Acquisition and Film Distribution Worldwide head at Dharma Productions will focus on acquiring high-quality films across various languages like Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Malayalam, Punjabi and Kannada while also independently distributing its own productions and third-party movies.

Furthermore, the production house will focus on establishing regional hubs to facilitate operations and strengthen relationships with local filmmakers and talents. The offices, which will be located in metropolitans like Delhi, Punjab, Hyderabad, and Chennai will enable Dharma Productions to build its engagement with regional industries and furthermore construct a robust distribution network.

The vision of Bhumika Tewari, with her new role in Dharma Productions, will focus on solidifying the production house’s goal of providing the audience with some diverse and unique content through its films. Bhumika’s statement says, “Joining Dharma Productions is an extraordinary opportunity to work with a team that has consistently redefined Indian cinema. I am excited to expand Dharma’s reach into new markets, champion regional storytelling, and amplify the diversity of content available to audiences. This is an exciting journey, and I am thrilled to be part of it.”

Before her stint at Dharma Productions, Bhumika Tewari served as the Senior Vice President of Film Acquisition & Revenue at Zee Entertainment, wherein she managed the distribution of over 150 titles.

