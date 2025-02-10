On Friday, February 7, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually interacted with influential global and Indian leaders at the WAVES Summit Advisory Board Meet. The meeting included a stellar lineup of tech giants, business moguls, film industry icons, and creative visionaries such as Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra, AR Rahman, Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Rajnikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ektaa R Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone, among others.

Following the event, Ektaa R Kapoor took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank PM Modi for his support. “Thank you, Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji, for your continued support towards our industry and in making WAVES a global summit,” the director wrote on X. “Your vision for India as a global entertainment hub is inspiring. We’re extremely excited to contribute and be a part of this journey,” she further added on Instagram.

Thank you, Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji, for your continued support towards our industry and in making WAVES a global summit. Your vision for India as a global entertainment hub is inspiring. We're extremely excited to contribute and be a part of this journey. https://t.co/00dsmMbCYM — Ektaa R Kapoor (@EktaaRKapoor) February 8, 2025

Anil Kapoor also thanked the PM for his initiative. “It’s an honor to be a part of the Advisory Board of WAVES and have the opportunity to contribute to this incredible initiative. We had a very insightful discussions with fellow members and we look forward to working towards making India a global entertainment hub!” the actor wrote.

It's an honor to be a part of the Advisory Board of WAVES and have the opportunity to contribute to this incredible initiative. We had a very insightful discussions with fellow members and we look forward to working towards making India a global entertainment hub!@narendramodi… https://t.co/OWgSkhhiqJ — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 8, 2025

Anupam Kher also showed his gratitude for being a part of the prestigious advisory board. “Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for giving me the great opportunity to be on the advisory board of WAVES! It is an amazing initiative. It will positively make India – the global entertainment hub. Listening to your vision and the participation of other distinguished members of the board was a clear indication that India will be the DAVOS of the entertainment and cultural field globally in few years!” he wrote on X.

Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for giving me the great opportunity to be on the advisory board of WAVES! It is an amazing initiative. It will positively make India – the global entertainment hub. Listening to your vision and the participation of other distinguished… https://t.co/vdJ7KziEOD — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 8, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also highlighted the successful completion of the extensive meeting. “Just concluded an extensive meeting of the Advisory Board of WAVES, the global summit that brings together the world of entertainment, creativity and culture. The members of the Advisory Board are eminent individuals from different walks of life, who not only reiterated their support but also shared valuable inputs on how to further enhance our efforts to make India a global entertainment hub,” he wrote on X.

Just concluded an extensive meeting of the Advisory Board of WAVES, the global summit that brings together the world of entertainment, creativity and culture. The members of the Advisory Board are eminent individuals from different walks of life, who not only reiterated their… pic.twitter.com/FoXeFSzCFY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2025

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan reposted the Prime Minister’s message and also shared a tweet with a caption that read, “T 5282(ii) – An honour to have been a part of this vision .. #WAVES2025”

T 5282(ii) – An honour to have been a part of this vision .. #WAVES2025 https://t.co/FTYp5CufVM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 9, 2025

