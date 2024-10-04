The Signature Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Neena Kulkarni, Annu Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey

Director: Gajendra Ahire

What’s Good: The Emotional Premise

What’s Bad: Not Delivering Emotions In An Emotional Tale!

Loo Break: Once Anupam Kher’s On-Screen Son Enters, If you need a break twice go for one when Mahima Chaudhary enters!

Watch or Not?: Honestly, Yes, every film has its audience!

Language: Hindi

Available On: Zee 5

Runtime: 126 Minutes

User Rating:

Honestly, it would take an immense of bad quality of work to tell a tale about a dying person and his beloved struggling to save him, and you do not feel sad for even 1 whole minute in this long tale of almost 2 hours! But The Signature takes the onus to deliver one such tale!

Before analyzing this film that boasts of a stellar starcast of Neena Kulkarni, Ranvir Shorey, Mahima Chaudhary, Annu Kapoor & the main main Anupam Kher, I have a confession to make. I quite liked the trailer of this film which was nicely edited and was very intrigued to enter this painful world that dealt with the waiting period of a personal loss.

Letting go is not easy and what if that letting go is not abstract and barricaded only till an emotion? What if that letting go, needs the physical permission of letting someone go as well? The story deals with a man, committed to struggling till his last breath for his wife, who is breathing on a life support system but not living. Or, she is living but not responding or recovering. The waiting period for the man who is taking care of his beloved becomes the entire premise!

The Signature Movie Review: Script Analysis

The Signature starts with an emotional premise: a man spending his last saved penny to save his dying wife, who collapses right before they are about to see the world together after retirement! But what starts as a promising premise suddenly turns into a very lost tale. Like someone blabbering in an emotional state, not knowing which direction to head. The story at every twist and turn makes you scream out lout – Why?

And be assured, there are many such turns. Starting with the son, who is against the father to keep spending on the mother till the last saved penny, when it is sure that she would not survive! The conversations between the father and the son do not sound convincing at all – not from either side. Moving to Ranvir Shorey, who plays another attendant, struggling to save the life of his daughter. Suddenly, out of nowhere, the film starts talking about the corporate systems in hospitals, looting the patients and not caring for them emotionally. What is even more frustrating is they blabber this issue out of nowhere and just forget about it. Or, probably, it is the effect of choppy editing.

The Signature Movie Review: Star Performance

There is an Annu Kapoor playing the best friend who also struggles with a shoddy script and a Mahima Chaudhary playing a cancer patient, which could have been a winning bet in this loose screenplay but turns out a wasted opportunity. Even Ranvir Shorey might have an idea that his plot his going nowhere in the film.

The Signature Movie Review: Direction, Music

Directed by Gajendra Ahire, the film has a lot of things that you might not ignore despite trying. In fact, right from the first scene, where Neena Kulkarni, playing the wife, collapses out of the blue. It happens right outside an airport queue full of people who see an old woman falling unconscious and an old man helplessly running toward her. But no one, not a single soul, runs to save her or even offer help. Everyone is just queued as if they were told by the shooting unit not to disturb the shooting. Idhar udhar dekho, girne do!

I was born and brought up in a middle-class family in Uttar Pradesh, but no one in my family has ever had a conversation in English. That too in the testing time. Emotionally, it is so disconnecting to see a man shouting at his son in English while debating why they should save the woman or a man in Lucknow, running towards the nurse, who is talking and responding in Hindi, and telling her there is an emergency in ENGLISH. I honestly have just been out of an ICU battling life and death, and no one – trust me, no one does that. It might be a very trivial issue, but it is an issue when you are trying to connect with someone or his grief emotionally! Language Matters!

Then there is a scene where Anupam Kher keeps his self-respect aside and visits his hometown to demand his share of property from his brother, who resides on the property – that is a dilapidated place with cracked walls and damp ceilings, leaving plaster from every nook and corner! But Kher takes a shower in this place with tiled walls in the bathroom! I mean, did anyone in this film care to go deep? There are meaningless songs making the experience more painful than the film!

Mahima Chaudhary’s entry in the film could have been a winner but it falters with the weakest character arc.

The Signature Movie Review: The Last Word

The climax of The Signature is as cold as a cold coffee not served cold. Despite making it to a shocking end, the film still fails to create empathy and pathos for the last five minutes as well. It was the most disappointing watch in recent times for something I was looking forward to watching!

1 star!

The Signature Trailer

The Signature is streaming on Zee 5.

For more recommendations, read our Movie Reviews here.

Must Read: CTRL Movie Review: Ananya Panday Delivers The Darkest-Desi Shade Of Black Mirror In Vikramaditya Motwane’s Engaging AI Thriller!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News