Mahima Chaudhry was once a promising actor with a massive fan following. She will be returning to the big screen after almost 6 years with projects like The Signature and Kangana Ranaut led Emergency. But did you know, the actress once exposed the dark side of Bollywood revealing how female stars were earlier treated? Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Mahima made her acting debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pardes (1997). Ever since, she’s been a part of many successful projects like Dhadkan, Dil Kya Kare, Dobara among others. She was last seen in Dark Chocolate in 2016 and has been away from the screens ever since.

Mahima Chaudhry in a conversation with Hindustan Times talked about Bollywood now vs then and shared, “I think the industry is getting to a position where female actors are also calling the shots. They get better parts, better pay, and endorsements; they’re at a great and much powerful position. They have a longer shelf life than before.”

Mahima Chaudhry continued, “The minute you started dating someone, people would write you off because they only wanted a virgin who had not kissed. If you were dating someone, it was like, ‘Oh! She’s dating!’. If you were married, then forget it, you career was over, and if you had a child, it was like absolutely over.”

On the personal front, Mahima went through a rollercoaster ride as she was diagnosed with cancer early this year. It was veteran actor Anupam Kher who broke the news to the world. The actress underwent treatment in Mumbai and even shared her disappointment of not getting work because she had no hair.

Mahima Chaudhry will be next seen in Emergency, where she will be playing the role of cultural activist and writer Pupul Jayakar.

