Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is known for delivering blockbuster films. He usually gives no less than four movies every calendar year which gives a chance everyone to see his versatility. This year too the superstar gave four releases but his last three films failed to make a mark at the box office.

Khiladi Kumar, who is called Hit Machine, gave films like Raksha Bandhan, Samrat Prithviraj, and Bachchan Paandey this year that failed to attract an audience in theatres. Veteran film exhibitor Manoj Desai opens up on Kumar’s three consecutive flop films.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Manoj Desai recalled Akshay Kumar’s visit to Gaiety Galaxy before Bachchan Paandey’s release and said, “Picture banai, kya banai? Kya kar rahe hai? Content galat, subject galat.” He also spoke about Aanand L Rai directorial “Aapney (Akshay Kumar) Raksha Bandhan banai usmai public bilkul satisfied aapkey content se nahi thi. Ussi tarah Laal Singh Chaddha ke content se bhi public bilku satisfied nahi thi.”

The director of Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir Cinema then gave references to Aamir Khan’s intolerance remark and how it contributed to the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha. Although he did not mention any of Kumar’s comments that may have sparked controversy or hurt public sentiments, he did claim that his comment contributed to the failure of Raksha Bandhan.

Manoj Desai said, “Koi bhi artist ko politics nahi karna chahiye” and discussed how negative publicity can harm the film’s performance at the ticket windows by giving another instance of Mahakaleshwar controversy ahead of Brahmastra release. “Ye kitni gandi publicity ho rahi hai inki. Vo jo, khas kar ke religious public hai, woh to yahi bolegi ke Mahakal mein enter nahi karne diya Ujjain mein, picture nahi dekhenge,” he said.

