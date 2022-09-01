Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha released on August 11, 2022 after getting delayed for the pandemic reasons. However, since it’s release, audience has been bashing the film, boycotted it, which resulted a massive failure at the box office. Now, a cryptic post about destruction tweeted by the film’s writer Atul Kulkarni is resurfacing once again.

Advertisement

Amidst the poor performance at the box office and low footfall at the theatres, Laal Singh Chaddha’s writer Atul Kulkarni wrote a cryptic note and shared it on his Twitter handle. Now, the post is receiving mixed response from the netizens. Scroll down to read a few of them.

Advertisement

Atul Kulkarni’s tweet read, “When destruction is celebrated as if it were a spectacle, the harsh truths are reduced to debris. #globalphenomenon”, it hinted at the disastrous result of Laal Singh Chaddha. Netizens retweeted his post and bashed the writer.

One of them wrote, “When destruction is celebrated as if it were a spectacle, the harsh truths are reduced to debris. #globalphenomenon #TheEffectOfBoycottBollywood #LaalSinghChaddha“. Another one wrote, “Dear @atul_kulkarni however hard one tries to make a movie blockbuster or boycott the film on social media will Never work! It’s the movie with its content, story, and the complete package around will Only work. Your movie #LaalSinghChaddha is really a bad film. #globalphenomenon.” Another Twitter user penned, “Dude , accept the fact you f*cked up big time. As long as you clowns keep taking the core audience for granted this #globalphenomenon won’t stop. Laal Singh ki chaddi uttar ne main tumhara bohot badah haat tah. Now go find a corner & cry a river.” Take a look!

Dude , accept the fact you fcked up big time. As long as you clowns keep taking the core audience for granted this #globalphenomenon won’t stop. Laal Singh ki chaddi uttar ne main tumhara bohot badah haat tah. Now go find a corner & cry a river. https://t.co/XIoiGXC6Ij — Badass Dad 🚬 🍺 (@Badass_Superdad) August 30, 2022

@atul_kulkarni

U weren't constructing anything. Just bastardisating the original. Hmmm… Spend a day with the Para Commandos to know the debris of ur own Celluloid Terrorism. Hmmm… And yes the ☺️ ☺️ ☺️ were missing in the run afterall. Hmmm…#globalphenomenon #Hmmm — Kesri Jaspreet Sethi (@jas007sethi) August 30, 2022

Dear @atul_kulkarni however hard one tries to make a movie blockbuster or boycott the film on social media will Never work! It's the movie with its content, story, and the complete package around will Only work. Your movie #LaalSinghChaddha is really a bad film. #globalphenomenon — Tewari ji Speaking (@ColorsRt) August 30, 2022

Even though, Laal Singh Chaddha couldn’t make a mark at the domestic box office, it’s breaking records in the international market. Laal Singh Chaddha has already collected $7.5 million i.e., 59 crores from the international market, as per reported by Bollywood Hungama.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha In Trouble Again, PIL Filed Against The Film Demanding Ban In Bengal

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram