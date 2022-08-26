Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the most talked about movies of the year. However, ever since its release, somehow the buzz around the movie subsided and the #Boycott trend spread like a wildfire. This caused a huge loss for the film business. However, LSC’s fate changed after international numbers came in.

LSC got a disastrous number at the box office collection, where it collected not even Rs 60 crore. Even the star value of the film couldn’t save it. This is the reason why the film was struggling to get a deal with the OTT platforms.

However, in the recent turn of events, as per Bollywood Hungama report, Aamir Khan’s film Laal Singh Chaddha has been doing quite well in the international market. The film has earned more than Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Its total collection at the international box office has been Rs 59.89 crore.

Aamir Khan wanted to release Laal Singh Chaddha on OTT after six months of its release date. However, the poor collection at the domestic box office had put the film at a setback. But, now as the film collected a good number on the international front, the talks of releasing it on OTT are back.

As per the latest reports stated in The Indian Express, the initial deal of Rs 125 crore between Aamir and the OTT team couldn’t be negotiated but they settled for a lucrative sum. On the other hand, the six-month release window has also been reduced to eight weeks.

Well, what are your thoughts about Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha international gross? Let us know!

