Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office (Overseas): After the debacle of Thugs Of Hindostan, Aamir Khan returned to the silver screen with Advait Chandan directorial. The film was released on August 11, a long weekend, facing a clash with Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi Adaptation Of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the lead roles and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in the pivotal roles. Despite releasing on a long weekend, the film failed miserably to drag the audience to the threats. But looks like, it wasn’t the case in the overseas market.

For the unversed, the film touched the 50 crore mark after the 8 days of its release. A lot was expected from the Aamir Khan starrer, however, it received mediocre reviews from audiences and critics.

Coming back, unlike its fortune in domestic markets, Laal Singh Chaddha seems to have done a huge business in the international market. According to the latest reports, the Aamir Khan starrer has broken a significant record and has become the biggest Hindi film of 2022 in international markets. Yes, you heard that right! LSC has taken over the overseas market and left behind films which were hit in the domestic market too.

According to a report in Indian Express, Laal Singh Chaddha has become the biggest Hindi by minting $7.5 million (Rs 59 crore) in over a week of release. With its total collection, it has managed to surpass Gangubai Kathiawadi ($7.47 million), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ($5.88 million), and The Kashmir Files ($5.7 million). All these 3 films were a box office hit in India. LSC’s worldwide collections now stand at Rs 126 crore.

Reportedly, Laal Singh Chaddha, which was made on the budget of 180 crore has minted a little over Rs 55 crore.

We recently reported that Aamir Khan’s film is striving hard to find buyers in India for its OTT release.

