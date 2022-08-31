Rhea Chakraborty is finally in a happy place and often interacts with paparazzi and poses for them graciously as she gets spotted in the city. Last night, the actress was snapped by paps looking prettier than ever in a shimmery ensemble and we are loving her style. As soon her video went viral on social media, netizens started slamming her in the comments section while also mentioning late actor Sushant Singh Rajput there. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Rhea is quite popular on social media and enjoys a huge fan following with over 2 million followers on Instagram. After her alleged ex-boyfriend Sushant passed away in 2020, her life changed upside down. She went on social media hiatus and started using it again a while ago. Now that she’s back, she often gives a sneak-peak of her personal and professional life to her fans on the photo-sharing site.

Talking about her latest appearance, Rhea Chakraborty made a stylish appearance at the 67th Filmfare Awards that took place in Mumbai. She wore a s*xy tube corset shimmery dress that came with a thigh-high slit and added just the right amount of glam to her entire look.

The Jalebi actress accessorised her look with gold layered jewellery with matching golden heels to finish off the look. Rhea Chakraborty donned a sleek hairdo from front and kept her tresses open at the back flaunting the wavy look.

Take a look at her picture below:

You’re a stunner, Rhea!

Reacting to her video, a user on Instagram commented, “Source of Income pucho bhaiya issein…Abb toh koi Movie b nahi aa rahi inki.” Another user commented, “Doesn’t this lady feel guilty. MAY SUSHANT SOUL RIP 🙏” A third user commented, “sushant k paisa se ek gari kharidi thi..wohi ab taak chal raha hai…aukaat nehi hai dusra kharid ne ka..” A fourth user commented, “sushant sindh rajput’s murderer.”

What are your thoughts on Rhea Chakraborty getting brutally trolled by netizens for her latest appearance? Tell us in the space below.

