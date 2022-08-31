Last evening, the red carpet of Bollywood’s prestigious award show – Filmfare’s 67th edition took place. The Filmfare Awards 2022 starry night saw the who’s who of B-Town arriving at the event putting their best fashion foot forward. Right from Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal and Anil Kapoor, we saw actors taking the red carpet by storm with their sartorial fashion choices. Last year, the award show took place digitally.

Advertisement

At the award show, we saw many films winning big while many actors too took the black lady home for their performances.

Advertisement

While Ranveer Singh was bestowed with Best Actor In A Leading Role for his performance in 83, Vicky Kaushal was awarded for Sardar Udham Singh. Others who were seen being awarded for their film and their performances at Filmfare Awards 2022 were Vidya Balan, Shravari, Pankaj Tripathi and others

So, without further ado, we bring to you the complete winners list of the 67th Filmfare Awards 2022. Take a look:

Best Film

Shershaah

Best Film (Critics)

Sardar Udham

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male)

Ranveer Singh (83)

Best Actor (Critics)

Vicky Kaushal (Sardar Udham)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female)

Kriti Sanon (Mimi)

Best Actress (Critics)

Vidya Balan (Sherni)

Best Director

Vishnuvardhan (Shershaah)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)

Pankaj Tripathi (Mimi)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)

Sai Tamhankar (Mimi)

Best Music Album

Tanishk Bagchi, B Praak, Jaani, Jasleen Royal, Javed-mohsin And Vikram Montrose (Shershaah)

Best Lyrics

Kausar Munir for Lehra Do (83)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

B Praak for Mann Bharryaa (Shershaah)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Asees Kaur for Raataan Lambiyan (Shershaah)

Best Action

Stefan Richter And Suniel Rodrigues (Shershaah)

Best Background Score

Shantanu Moitra (Sardar Udham)

Best Choreography

Vijay Ganguly for Chaka Chak (Atrangi Re)

Best Cinematography

Avik Mukhopadhyay for Sardar Udham

Best Costume

Veera Kapur Ee for Sardar Udham

Best Editing

A. Sreekar Prasad for Shershaah

Best Production Design

Mansi Dhruv Mehta And Dmitrii Malich for Sardar Udham

Best Sound Design

Dipankar Chaki And Nihar Ranjan Samal for Sardar Udham

Best VFX

Superb/bojp Main Road Post Ny Vfxwaala Edit Fx Studios for Sardar Udham

Best Dialogue

Dibaker Banerjee and Varun Grover for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Best Screenplay

Shubhendu Bhattacharya and Ritesh Shah for Sardar Udham

Best Story

Abhishek Kapoor, Supratik Sen, and Tushar Paranjape for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Best Debut Director

Seema Pahwa (Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi)

Best Debut Female

Sharvari Wagh (Bunty Aur Babli 2)

Best Debut Male

Ehan Bhat (99 Songs)

Lifetime Achievement Award

Subhash Ghai

For more such updates from the B-Town stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Did Karan Johar Just Hint Something’s Brewing Between Kriti Sanon & Aditya Roy Kapur? Says “Were Seen Canoodling In A Corner”, Actress Reacts

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram