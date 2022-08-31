Last evening, the red carpet of Bollywood’s prestigious award show – Filmfare’s 67th edition took place. The Filmfare Awards 2022 starry night saw the who’s who of B-Town arriving at the event putting their best fashion foot forward. Right from Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal and Anil Kapoor, we saw actors taking the red carpet by storm with their sartorial fashion choices. Last year, the award show took place digitally.
At the award show, we saw many films winning big while many actors too took the black lady home for their performances.
While Ranveer Singh was bestowed with Best Actor In A Leading Role for his performance in 83, Vicky Kaushal was awarded for Sardar Udham Singh. Others who were seen being awarded for their film and their performances at Filmfare Awards 2022 were Vidya Balan, Shravari, Pankaj Tripathi and others
So, without further ado, we bring to you the complete winners list of the 67th Filmfare Awards 2022. Take a look:
Best Film
Shershaah
Best Film (Critics)
Sardar Udham
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male)
Ranveer Singh (83)
Best Actor (Critics)
Vicky Kaushal (Sardar Udham)
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female)
Kriti Sanon (Mimi)
Best Actress (Critics)
Vidya Balan (Sherni)
Best Director
Vishnuvardhan (Shershaah)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)
Pankaj Tripathi (Mimi)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)
Sai Tamhankar (Mimi)
Best Music Album
Tanishk Bagchi, B Praak, Jaani, Jasleen Royal, Javed-mohsin And Vikram Montrose (Shershaah)
Best Lyrics
Kausar Munir for Lehra Do (83)
Best Playback Singer (Male)
B Praak for Mann Bharryaa (Shershaah)
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Asees Kaur for Raataan Lambiyan (Shershaah)
Best Action
Stefan Richter And Suniel Rodrigues (Shershaah)
Best Background Score
Shantanu Moitra (Sardar Udham)
Best Choreography
Vijay Ganguly for Chaka Chak (Atrangi Re)
Best Cinematography
Avik Mukhopadhyay for Sardar Udham
Best Costume
Veera Kapur Ee for Sardar Udham
Best Editing
A. Sreekar Prasad for Shershaah
Best Production Design
Mansi Dhruv Mehta And Dmitrii Malich for Sardar Udham
Best Sound Design
Dipankar Chaki And Nihar Ranjan Samal for Sardar Udham
Best VFX
Superb/bojp Main Road Post Ny Vfxwaala Edit Fx Studios for Sardar Udham
Best Dialogue
Dibaker Banerjee and Varun Grover for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar
Best Screenplay
Shubhendu Bhattacharya and Ritesh Shah for Sardar Udham
Best Story
Abhishek Kapoor, Supratik Sen, and Tushar Paranjape for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
Best Debut Director
Seema Pahwa (Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi)
Best Debut Female
Sharvari Wagh (Bunty Aur Babli 2)
Best Debut Male
Ehan Bhat (99 Songs)
Lifetime Achievement Award
Subhash Ghai
