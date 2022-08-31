KRK aka Kamaal Rashid Khan – the self-proclaimed critic and actor, was arrested by Mumbai police on Tuesday (August 30) soon after he landed in the city from Dubai. Well, as per reports coming in now, the Deshdrohi actor has now been rushed to a hospital after complaining about chest pain.

Advertisement

Kamaal was arrested by the Malad police yesterday owing to some derogatory remarks he tweeted (under Sections 153A, 294, 500, 501, 505, 67, and 98 of the IPC) about late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor back in 2020. Soon after the arrest he was sent to 14-day judicial custody but filed a bail application in Borivali Court.

Advertisement

Now the latest update is that KRK has been rushed to a hospital after complaining about chest pain. As per an ANI tweet, the self-proclaimed critic/actor is at Shatabdi Hospital in Mumbai’s Kandivali area. The news agency tweeted late last night, “Maharashtra | Kamaal Rashid Khan was brought to Shatabdi Hospital in the Kandivali area of Mumbai today evening after he complained of having chest pain.”

For those wondering what were the tweets that landed KRK in trouble, in 2020 he tweeted that he knew Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan would die in a derogatory manner. One of his tweets read, “Rishi Kapoor has admitted in HN Reliance Hospital. And I want to say to him:- Sir Theek Hokar Jaldi Wapis Aana! Nikal Mat Lena! Kyoki Daaru Ki Dukaan, Bas 2-3 Din Ke Baad Khulne Hi Wali Hai.”

In another tweet he wrote, “Just on a serious note, I said few days ago that #Corona can’t go back without taking few famous people. I didn’t write names that time because people could have abused me. But I knew that Irfan and Rishi will go. And I know, who is the next one also.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates regarding KRK and all things entertainment related.

Must Read: When Rishi Kapoor Revealed Ranbir Kapoor Didn’t Want To Be A Father Like Him & Said “I Cannot Be A Friend To My Son”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram