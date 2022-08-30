Saif Ali Khan has had his highs and lows in his Bollywood career. The Pataudi Khan who made his debut with the 1993 release Parampara, won the best debut for the 2nd film of his film career, Aashik Awara. While Nawab has starred in numerous films, very few of them have gone on to make a mark for the actor. But much before making his name in Bollywood, the actor faced his shared of down which he often talks about.

Saif was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 opposite Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari which had turned out to be a box office dud.

Recently, we got our hands on Saif Ali Khan’s throwback interview when he opened up about rumours of him being drunk on the sets. Not only that rumours also suggested that Nawab used to even sleep on the sets. Reacting to the same, the Bhoot Police actor had revealed that no director wanted to work with him as they thought he wasn’t serious about her career.

In a throwback interview with Lehren, Saif Ali Khan was heard saying, “I feel he (Rahul) thinks that I am not interested in films, that I don’t want to work. Several rumours also started going around on, that I came to the sets drunk, and that I kept sleeping on the sets. All this is old now but I was quite affected,”

“A lot of directors… No one wanted to work with me then. Who will invest money if they think the boy is not serious? That was a big upsetting thing. He (Rahul) threw me out of that film. I didn’t walk out of either films. Rahul ji’s film is my loss.” Watch the video below:

Saif Ali Khan also broke his silence on being thrown out of the Satee Shourie film. He said that everything else was happening except work while working on the film.

“I was not ousted from the Satee Shourie film. The first line of the contract had clearly stated I will do the film, directed by Aanand Mahendroo. Then one day Satee Shourie informed me that Aanand is no longer directing the film. She wanted to find a new director, but I said that cannot happen, the contract was broken already. Aanand said let’s take a new producer, she said let’s find a new director, but I was done. I wanted to work, but practically everything else was happening except work,” added the Vikram Vedha actor.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of Vikram Vedha opposite Hrithik Roshan and Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

