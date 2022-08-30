The King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan never fails to show why he is being called the Badshah of Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan is one of the most admired and sought-after couples in Tinseltown. However, King Khan who is known for being so dedicated to his work had left shooting midway. Don’t trust us? Scroll down to read the scoop on what had happened.

SRK was just 18 years old when he lost his heart to the glamorous Gauri Chibber. After dating for a while, the much-in-love couple tied the knot on October 25, 1991, and since then, they have been living their fairytale life.

It was in 1997 when Gauri Khan was pregnant with Aryan Khan and they were expecting their first child anytime soon. At that time, Shah Rukh Khan was shooting for his film Pardes, directed by Subhas Ghai. However, the song Ye Dil Deewana was the song when the actor left the shooting midway, and it was completed with his duplicate. Yes, you heard that right.

In a throwback interview with Bollywood Hungama, the film’s director, Subhash Ghai talked about the incident and shared, “We kept this song for the last. We had two days left. Shah Rukh Khan was cooperative throughout the movie but towards the end, he had to leave two days before because I think Gauri was probably pregnant. He said that he needs to go to Delhi and cannot extend for another 2-3 days.”

Further explaining how they completed the shoot with Shah Rukh Khan’s duplicate, Subhash Ghai said, “I asked him to come at 7 in the morning and the car was ready and I asked him to just give three close-up shots. I picturised the song in 2 hours that morning. If you see the song has various locations and not just one. All the long shots of the car were taken with Shah Rukh’s duplicate. Shah Rukh had only given close-ups.”

According to a Times of India report, Shah Rukh Khan had shared the moment when his wife Gauri Khan had gone into labour and he was scared to death as he thought he would lose his wife. Gauri had a cesarean delivery during Aryan‘s time.

What do you think of Shah Rukh Khan’s decision of leaving the shoot midway? Let us know!

