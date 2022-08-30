Yet again, Shah Rukh Khan has proved what a big hearted person he is. King Khan, who is known for his philanthropic work, is back with his scholarship, which is in partnership with the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and La Trobe University. The registration for the scholarship started recently from August 18 and will go all the way till September 23.

The first ever scholarship was announced at the 2019 festival of which SRK was the chief guest and visited the university to launch this program. Soon after, India’s Gopika Kottantharayil Bhasi from Thrissur in Kerala was awarded the maiden scholarship.

The university expressed that this was their most applied for scholarship with over 800 applicants and hence the scholarship named after Shah Rukh Khan has been introduced back courtesy of the festival that facilitated this. The top criteria for the selection is that the candidate has to be a female Indian national who should be residing in India and have completed a Masters of Research degree within the past 10 years. The selected student will be receiving a four year La Trobe University Full-Fee Research Scholarship.

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, director of the festival says, “We all know Shah Rukh Khan has a big heart and he has proved it yet again. The scholarship is a life-changing opportunity for a female researcher from India. India is filled with talent and spark and all it takes is to ignite that spark. SRK’s association with IFFM goes back a long time, but now, since it’s for a cause, it makes it even more special. La Trobe University is one of the leading universities in Australia and getting a chance to study at this university has been on the wishlist of many students.”

The announcement of the scholarship was made in 2019 during the physical event of IFFM. But due to the pandemic and travel restrictions, it was put to a halt for last year.

Named as one of the top universities in the world, other than Shah Rukh Khan, La Trobe University has hosted some of renowned dignitaries from India, like Prime Minister Mrs Indira Gandhi, Kapil Dev, Malaika Arora Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi.

