Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh had made headlines several times for various reasons. But last month he broke the internet when stripped n*ked and bared it all for a photo shoot for an international magazine. Even though it became the talk of the town, he landed in legal trouble.

Advertisement

A Chembur-based lawyer and an NGO complained to the police alleging that Befikre actor’s photoshoot pictures are hurting the sentiments of women. Based on the complaint, an FIR has been filed against him. The actor was also summoned by the Mumbai Police in the controversial n*de photoshoot case.

Advertisement

As per ETimes report, Ranveer Singh appeared at Mumbai Police station on Monday and recorded his statement after FIR was registered against him over his controversial n*de photoshoot. The actor was grilled for nearly 2 hours (between 7 am and 9:30 am) at Chembur police station.

Reportedly, during the interrogation, the Padmaavat actor said that he didn’t upload n*de photos and wasn’t aware that the pictures would create trouble for him. It is also worth pointing out that Ranveer was summoned by the police to appear before August 22. However, he had written to the authorities, seeking more time, as he was busy with his professional commitments and was away from the city as well.

Furthermore, Ranveer Singh has been booked under sections 292 (sale of obscene books), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young persons), and 509 (act intending to outrage the modesty of women) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). It was also filed against Section 67A of the IT Act – the publication of any material that contains s*xually explicit acts or conduct. The Mumbai police said that by posting the n*de photographs – with a purpose to ‘earn big money – he had ended up being a poor influence on young children and society at large.

Must Read: Liger: Vijay Deverakonda Literally Cried After Witnessing Lukewarm Response To His Film In A Hyderabad Theatre?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram