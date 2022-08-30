Laal Singh Chaddha collected disastrous box office number since it’s release, and it affected the star of the film Aamir Khan from every aspect. Now, as per the latest reports, the film’s producers Viacom 18 are now blaming Aamir Khan for the poor performance. Scroll down to read the report.

Advertisement

Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan is a Hindi remake take on the classic Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Fans had a lot of expectations from the film but somehow it didn’t work out the way everyone had planned it.

Advertisement

The film was backed by Aamir Khan’s production house and Viacom 18’s production house. But when it came to promotions, Aamir Khan did however he likes and didn’t consult with Viacom 18 as a report in Bollywood Hungama suggested.

Aamir Khan’s appearance at Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan was informed to Viacom 18 at the last minute. While going to Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati was his decision only. In all of these, Viacom 18 was a silent partner. Even though Aamir Khan is known to work like this, somehow, this time his trick didn’t work and the movie failed at the box office massively. This started the blame game between the two parties. And now as per the latest buzz in the town, Viacom 18 is blaming wholely Aamir Khan for the poor performance of the film. Now, they are worried about how they will recover from the 180 crore loss.

For those who don’t know, Aamir Khan is so heartbroken that he is planning to take a break and leave for the USA for a small holiday to stay away from the media banters.

What do you think of this Aamir Khan vs Viacom 18’s blame game? Do you think it’s necessary? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Signs 2 More Masala Action Entertainers Amid The Reports Of Turning Down Don 3, To Leave A Blockbuster Mark In 2024?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram