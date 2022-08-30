Liger remained in the news for its unique plot and amazing star cast. The lead stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday created a lot of hype around the film but seem like their hard work didn’t pay off. Vijay especially was is all set to give performance of his lifetime, but the movie failed to impress the audience and critic. Meanwhile, there are reports coming in that claim the Arjun Reddy star was so disappointed with the final results of movie that he cried. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

The first look poster, trailers and songs created a lot of buzz and even trade analysts had high hopes that the movie will bring some good box office numbers in Bollywood. Meanwhile, other than the lead cast, the Puri Jagannadh directorial also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Makarand Deshpande and Mike Tyson in the extended cameo.

Coming back to the topic, Vijay Deverakonda seemed super energetic and all excited while he promoted Liger across the country with Ananya Panday. However, soon after the film was released, the bad reviews and low Box Office collection has affected Vijay a lot. As per Track Tollywood, the Dear Comrade star who recently watched the film in Hyderabad’s Sudarshan theatre was visibly disappointed with the final outcome.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda who seemed excited and confident before the film’s release even got emotional watching his latest release, Liger. It is also being said that he’s totally dissatisfied with the lukewarm response and box office collection. The actor gave all his energy and time behind this project but seeing it receive poor response has dampened his mood.

As per earlier reports, one of the distributors, Warangal Srinu is expected to suffer a loss of at least Rs 50 Crore for obvious reasons. While Srinu is facing a major loss, it is being said that exhibitors are now demanding a refund from him, while Warangal waits to get some help from director Puri Jagannadh and producer Charmee Kaur.

Look at the poor reviews received for Liger, Vijay Deverakonda will be choosing his next projects very carefully. On the other hand, Vijay fans are now demanding the actor to not work with Puri Jagannadh’s next film JGM.

