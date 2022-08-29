Minions: The Rise of Gru has surpassed another box office milestone after being released last month to a very successful opening. The Steve Carell starrer opened with a record-breaking collection on the 4th of July weekend. Then it grew steadily to become the first animated film to rival Disney.

But that is not new to the Despicable Me franchise as it has created a record by having each new release earning higher than the previous movie. Now, as it almost covers two months at the theatres, it has crossed another benchmark at the box office.

As per Box Office Mojo, Minions: The Rise of Gru has earned a whopping $868 million globally. It is remarkable considering its genre. This consists of $354 million domestically, that is North America, and another $514 million overseas. Clearly, it has created a mark in the international market. However, the fourth highest-grossing film of 2022 still has competition from its predecessors.

Minions and Despicable Me 2 stand ahead of their international, and entire global earnings as well. While the latter earned $602 million overseas and $970 million globally, the former churned in $823 million and $1.1 billion respectively! But as it has reached slowly and steadily to this new record, it seems unlikely that the Steve Carell starrer will be able to surpass any more records.

It had a good run amongst the brutal competition given by Top Gun Maverick, and many other Hollywood biggies like Thor: Love and Thunder, Jurassic World Dominion, and more. The latest push at the box office was seen from its opening in China a week ago.

Minions: The Rise of Gru landed the biggest opening day of the pandemic for an animated title in China and the film grossed $11.5 million over the opening weekend. However, its premiere in the country cost its censorship of the movie’s epilogue.

